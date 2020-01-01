Tom Hardy's Al Capone biopic breaks records following digital release

Tom Hardy's new gangster film Capone has broken records after skipping the big screen and heading straight to digital services.

The Al Capone biopic, directed by Josh Trank, was due to have a theatrical release but bosses at Vertical Entertainment were forced to make the drama available on video-on-demand (VOD) outlets when the coronavirus pandemic prompted the closures of cinemas chains across the world.

Released on 12 May, Capone has since grossed more than $2.5 million (£2 million) and has shot to the top of the charts on streaming platforms including iTunes.

"We are incredibly impressed with the attention and interest surrounding Capone," executives at Vertical said in a statement. "Although we wish the film could have been premiered in theatres as originally intended, we could not be more thrilled with the success of the VOD home premiere release.

"Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, including the incredible support from our cable partners, this opening has surpassed all of our expectations and we look forward to seeing Capone continue to find its audience during these uncertain times."

The film focuses on the end of Capone's life, after he's released from prison following an 11-year stint for tax evasion. It shows the gangster as he retires to Palm Island, Florida while battling a debilitating health condition and continuing to fight the demons of his past.

Capone, also starring Linda Cardellini, Kyle MacLachlan, and Matt Dillon, is available to buy from on-demand services now.