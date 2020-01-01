Eva Longoria celebrates wedding anniversary with socially distanced concert

Eva Longoria celebrated her fourth year of wedded bliss with a socially distanced dance party on Thursday.

The Desperate Housewives star posted a picture of herself posing on Instagram alongside her husband, businessman Jose Baston, and their 23-month-old son Santiago, standing in front of the band Flamenco District.

"Wow what a wedding anniversary. Thank you @manuelguitierrez6 and @flamencodistrict for helping us celebrate our anniversary! Dancing 6 feet away," she wrote, adding a dancing emoji.

Eva and Jose were married in a sunset ceremony in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, a lakeside town roughly 88 miles from Mexico City in 2016.

The 45-year-old also dedicated a special Instagram message to her husband on their anniversary.

"Four years ago today I married this beautiful man, The kindest soul I have ever known. Thank you for being the best partner in marriage and in life," Eva wrote. "May God continue to bless our journey together. Te amor de mi vida! Happy Anniversary!"

The couple also received congratulations from some of their famous friends.

"Awwwww I love us. (Yes I threw me in there)," Serena Williams gushed, while Mario Lopez commented: "Happy Anniversary Bastons."

In April, Eva opened up about having her busy husband at home full-time due to the pandemic.

"He has been great, and it's been great for him to be home with Santi because he works a lot," she shared with Zoe Saldana during an Instagram Live chat. "He was just saying the other day how he never had this much time with any of his children, so it's kind of a blessing for him as well. For us, we are really best friends."