Julia Roberts geeks out over meeting with her 'personal hero' Dr. Anthony Fauci

Julia Roberts was overwhelmed as she met her "personal hero" Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday.

The Pretty Woman star spoke with Fauci, a prominent member of the White House's coronavirus task force, as she hosted a virtual chat with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on her Instagram page.

Roberts appeared a little starstruck as she chatted with the health expert, admitting that getting the opportunity to speak to him was "such a joy".

"This is a thrill for me because there are very few experts of anything in the world," she gushed, reported Entertainment Tonight. "You truly have emerged as a personal hero for me. Just to have this little corner of your time for us is such a joy."

The pair spoke about the continued importance of social distancing, as Dr. Fauci urged caution when it comes to reopening businesses and public spaces across the country.

And the doctor was given the keys to the Hollywood superstar's Instagram account for the day as part of ONE's Pass the Mic campaign, sharing facts about the global pandemic, treatment research, and the power of staying "cautiously optimistic" with her more than eight million followers.

Roberts isn't the only Hollywood star to become enthralled with Dr. Fauci - her Ocean's Eleven co-star Brad Pitt portrayed the medical expert during a recent episode of Saturday Night Live.