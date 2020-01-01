Lori Loughlin officially pleads guilty to college admissions scam, faces two months in prison

Actress Lori Loughlin is facing two months behind bars after officially pleading guilty to fraudulently securing top college places for her daughters as part of an admissions scam.

The Fuller House star and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli appeared via a Zoom video conference hearing on Friday and entered their pleas before U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton.

The couple was among the parents caught up in Key Worldwide Foundation boss William Singer's controversial scheme to help rich kids get into America's leading universities, using bribes and fake qualifications.

As part of a deal with federal agents, Lori has agreed to serve two months in prison and pay a $150,000 fine. She will also serve two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service if the judge signs off on the agreement between lawyers. Giannulli has been offered a similar deal, amounting to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. Both can appeal their sentencing on August 21.

Loughlin and her husband, who formally pleaded not guilty in April, 2019, after turning down a government deal, are both expected to serve their incarceration in a federal prison in California.