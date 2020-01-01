NEWS Daisy Lowe has developed a 'whole new level of patience' in lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





The 31-year-old model has moved back in with her mother, Pearl Lowe, stepfather Danny Goffey, and half-siblings Alfie, 23, Frankie, 21, Betty, 14, while social distancing measures are in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she's feeling "really grateful" to be spending quality time with them all, even though it's something she'd never have expected.



She said: "If you had told me six months ago that I'd been living here solidly with all of us for two months with no let-up, without a single row, "I would have said you were mad.



"You have to develop a whole new level of patience, you have to let things go that you wouldn't have before.

"I'm actually really grateful for the quality time."



Daisy had been living alone in London before returning to her mum's house days before lockdown measures were put in place and admitted she did so because Pearl thought her daughter would "lose [her] mind" living by herself for weeks on end.



She said: "I wasn't very well - I'd had a very bad high temperature and felt really fluey for three weeks before lockdown so I'd already done three weeks of self-isolation.



"I spoke to Mum every day and she just said, 'Come on, you're going to lose your mind on your own, you don't know how long it's going to be, come home."



For Pearl, she's having a much more "chaotic" few months than she'd anticipated before the pandemic.

She added to Grazia magazine: "It's been chaotic and very loud.



"I thought I was going to have this year on my own because Danny was going to be on a year-long tour with Supergrass - now it's the opposite."