Sara Bareilles's new TV show picked up

Singer/songwriter-turned-Broadway star Sara Bareilles's new TV series has been picked up by bosses at Apple TV+.

Little Voice, the show Sara helped create with J.J. Abrams, will premiere on the streaming service in July.

The series stars Brittany O'Grady as a talented performer struggling to follow her dreams in New York City.

Sara wrote the original music for the series, which features a pilot episode written and directed by Jessie Nelson, her collaborator on the Broadway musical Waitress.

Bareilles and Nelson executive produced the series with Abrams and his Bad Robot Productions partner Ben Stephenson.

The news comes at a good time for Sara, who recently revealed she had tested positive for Covid-19 but had battled the virus and won.

The Grammy winner posted a video on her Instagram Stories on 2 April while out and about in New York City, and updated fans on her condition.

"Just wanted to check in," she stated. "I'm really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do. I had it (Covid-19), just so you know. I'm fully recovered, just so you know. I am just thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around. Lots of love you guys. Take care of yourselves."

Sara didn't add any details but she most likely contracted the virus while starring in the West End production of her musical Waitress - her co-star Gavin Creel also believes he contracted the virus but opted to self-isolate and not get tested.