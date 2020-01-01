Kelly Osbourne 'looks like Mrs Slocombe' after hair makeover goes wrong

Kelly Osbourne suffered an awkward blunder after her DIY hair makeover went wrong.

The 35-year-old star joked she looked like Mrs Betty Slocombe - the outlandish retail store assistant from beloved British comedy series, Are You Being Served?, known for her colourful array of permed wigs - when the treatment didn't go according to plan.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kelly – the daughter of Black Sabbath legend Ozzy and music mogul Sharon – poked fun at herself as she shared a big reveal.

“Are you guys ready to see this epic fail?" she penned, before sharing side-by-side snaps of the TV favourite and herself, featuring her natural roots and a curly mass of hair ranging in colour from blue to purple.

Looking distinctly unimpressed, Kelly quipped: “How I ended up looking like Mrs Slocombe I will never know.”

Kelly, who usually sports a distinct purple look, went on to reveal the bad hairdo had created endless entertainment for her 71-year-old father, adding: “Every time I walk past my dad he laughs at me."

However, she insisted: “Honestly I’m not mad at it. It’s a look for sure.”