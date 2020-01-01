Dakota Johnson opens up on grandmother Tippi Hedren's '13 or 14 lions and tigers'

Dakota Johnson has opened up on what it's like at her grandmother Tippi Hedren's home - with her "13 or 14 lions and tigers".

The Birds actress was the subject of a famous 1971 article, At Home With Tippi Hedren, Melanie Griffith and a 400-Pound Lion, detailing her life surrounded by big cats.

During an appearance on Friday's instalment of Britain's The Graham Norton Show, Johnson revealed Hedren used to keep the animals loose in the house when her mum Griffith was growing up there.

“She has 13 or 14 lions and tigers (now),” she shared. “But there used to be like 60 cats. But now, there’s just a couple.”

Dakota added that “by the time I was born they were all in huge compounds and it was safer. It wasn’t as totally psycho as it was when they first started.”

The Peanut Butter Falcon star recently opened up on life in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, telling U.S. TV show Extra "it's hard to feel totally positive all day every day when the world is sad".

“You are at home, you're not with your friends, you're not with your family, you are not able to do the things that make you feel worthwhile," she said, adding she's trying to keep upbeat during these "scary and lonely" times.