George Clooney, Gwyneth Paltrow to honour veterans in PBS' National Memorial Day Concert

George Clooney and Gwyneth Paltrow are among the stars honouring U.S. veterans in PBS' National Memorial Day Concert on Sunday.

Chris Evans, Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, and Milo Ventimiglia are also included in the line-up for the show, with Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise tapped to host the event.

The live event, recorded from the stars' homes, will feature musical performances and appearances from other celebrities, who will give shout-outs to veterans, military and Gold Star families, Wounded Warriors and Covid-19 heroes, including first responders, doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, truck drivers, postal workers, and all those working the front lines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Joe and I got together at my office with a skeleton crew, and couple of camera guys," Sinise told Entertainment Tonight. "And obviously, we've got thirty years of content from 30 years worth of doing this wonderful concert. So they're picking special pieces and they're gonna plug those in. I think it will be a great show."

The pair also launched a new campaign, Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service at the Gary Sinise Foundation, to raise funds and help the frontline workers during the health crisis.

The National Memorial Day Concert will air at 8 pm across the U.S. on PBS.