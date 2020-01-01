Ryan Reynolds joins Taika Waititi on James and the Giant Peach reading in aid of Covid-19

Actor Ryan Reynolds, joins Taika Waititi to kick off this week’s episode of James and the Giant Peach with Taika and Friends. Ryan brings his characteristic humour and sense of fun as well as an impressive array of character voices to the charity reading series, for an episode audiences will not want to miss.
Look out for his unique interpretation of Miss Spider as a Southern Belle; his Centipede who becomes a gruff New Yorker and his anxious Earthworm, in what is guaranteed to be the most hilarious and uplifting episode in the series yet.
The episode reunites Taika and Ryan who have worked together previously on both Green Lantern and the soon to be released Free Guy. Viewers will get a true, behind the curtain insight into their fun filled friendship as the episode unfolds.
Ryan Reynolds is taking part to support the Roald Dahl Story Company’s fundraising campaign for Partners In Health, a global health non-profit, who are operating on the front line in the battle against COVID-19 in some of the most vulnerable parts of the world.
Those who tune in and are able to donate can do so at http://pih.org/giantpeach and all donations will be matched by the Roald Dahl Story Company and partners. Episode 5 will be live on YouTube here
where you can also catch up on the first four episodes:
· Episode 1 with Chris and Liam Hemsworth performing together for the first time [link here
],
· Episode 2 with Meryl Streep and Benedict Cumberbatch [link here
]
· Episode 3 with Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Eddie Redmayne [link here
].
· Episode 4 with Cara Delevingne and Olivia Wilde [link here
]
This episode marks the fifth in the series of 10 installments of the beloved Roald Dahl classic, reimagined by Taika’s creative genius for children and families currently in lockdown across the globe.
The remaining five installments will be released on the Roald Dahl YouTube channel every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm UK / 3am AEST (Australia)
The campaign forms part of a long-term charitable commitment for the Roald Dahl Story Company who recently donated $1.3 million to Partners In Health for maternal health in Sierra Leone. Overall, The Roald Dahl Story Company and Dahl Family have given over $12 million to date to charitable causes.