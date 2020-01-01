Selma Blair mourning late mother

Selma Blair is mourning the loss of her mother Molly Cooke following her death on Saturday.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram on Sunday, the Cruel Intentions star shared a black and white portrait of her mother as a young woman, and wrote alongside it: "My first person. My deepest heart still beats with what you gave me. I worship you , Mom. Molly Cooke died yesterday. In her home. She was formidable, funny, quick , striking and generous. She often gave the shirt off her back, a trait I have adopted. Gifts of herself.

"My mother was a brilliant judge and one of the only women in her law school class. She was my first style icon, my muse , my prize. My whole life, I kept my eye on the prize. And, now, it is a very queer feeling to soften my gaze."

Selma continued her emotional post to tell her followers she was grateful her eight-year-old son Arthur had grown up knowing his grandmother.

"She had many friends and admirers, cousins nieces, (and a nephew) a sister, a son in law. most of all, she had us, her girls, her grandchildren, Jim, Nicholas, Frances and Arthur Saint," she continued. "My sisters and myself, we loved her so much. Our lives will never be the same. Mom, Arthur understood you so sweetly and I am grateful and pleased you loved him."

Concluding her post, Selma referenced the coronavirus lockdown as she wrote: "I wish I could pay a back at home tribute to you ... to be in the company of my sisters: Lizzie, Katie, Mimi. Thank you for your love , your loyalty . Usually, it is when us girls are Together as sisters , when we can better show what an original you were , Mom. A great. I hold you from here. Oceans of love, Baby bear, the original Saint."

Following her tribute post, Selma received condolences from her celebrity friends, including Mia Farrow, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, Kris Jenner, and Michelle Pfeiffer.