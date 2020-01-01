Beanie Feldstein felt 'daunted' by How to Build a Girl

Beanie Feldstein felt "daunted" by her new movie How to Build a Girl because it was the first time she had led a project on her own.

The 26-year-old found fame and won critical acclaim with her supporting or co-lead roles in films such as Lady Bird and Booksmart, but with How to Build a Girl, she leads the film entirely on her own.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Beanie admitted she was apprehensive about the prospect of the being the solo lead and made sure she treated the crew well.

"How to Build a Girl was the first time I had ever led a film by myself. I was so daunted by it and so intimidated," she shared. "And I remember saying to my mom on the phone from London, 'You know what? I don't know if I'm a good actor, I don't know if the crew will remember me as a good actor or if they think I am, but I don't care.' What I care about is them saying, 'Oh, Beanie Feldstein she was really kind, she was really respectful.' And that really genuinely is more important to me than people saying, she was so talented but she was rude."

In the British coming-of-age flick, based on journalist Caitlin Moran's semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, Beanie plays Johanna Morrigan, a teenager living in Wolverhampton, England, who becomes a writer for a music magazine.

She eventually gets her own column with an editor, played by Emma Thompson, and the American star was thrilled to work alongside the Harry Potter actress.

"To get to work with Emma Thompson is like, I still can't believe it happened," she gushed. "She arrived wearing dungarees and brought chocolate for the entire crew. I was like, 'Oh, so she's a magic person. She is from Hogwarts.'"

How to Build a Girl, also starring Chris O'Dowd and Alfie Allen, was released digitally in the U.S. earlier this month.