Simon Pegg considering Hot Fuzz sequel

Simon Pegg is considering returning to the role of hapless cop Nicholas Angel in a Hot Fuzz sequel.



The British actor starred as Angel alongside his pal Nick Frost in Edgar Wright's 2007 film, the second instalment in the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, which also includes Shaun of the Dead and The World's End.



And speaking to Movieweb.com, Simon admitted that he wouldn't mind starring in a Hot Fuzz sequel, as the buddy cop action films it parodies often had multiple follow-up movies.



"I think it's the one film out of those three movies that lends itself to a sequel, in that, those kind of buddy-cop action movies were often sequelised," he explained.



And Simon already has an idea for a new plot - reversing the original's set-up of Angel being sent to police a small country village and taking the junior policeman played by Nick, Danny Butterman, to the city.



"We already joked about having a Crocodile Dundee reversal of it being Danny in the city," he added. "The hypothetical sequel would be Danny and Angel in the big city together."



However, the star did warn fans that a sequel is by no means a certainty, as he may be getting a little old for the part.



"I'd love to play Nicholas Angel again, that was fun. I'm probably too old now," the 50-year-old said. "Edgar and I, when we've done something, we want to move onto the next thing. All of those films, they have an arc and then they finish... We made Shaun of the Dead, and the sequel to that film is Hot Fuzz, and the sequel to Hot Fuzz is The World's End. They're a thematic trilogy rather than direct sequels."