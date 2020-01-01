Elizabeth Hurley haunted by car robbery

Elizabeth Hurley was "burnt very badly" when thieves stole luggage from her car at a motorway service station last year.

The Royals actress opened up about the incident during a chat with broadcaster Susannah Constantine on her podcast, ?My Wardrobe Malfunction with Susannah Constantine, and admitted she's still haunted by the robbery.

"Something really terrible happened last year," she said. "It's a real horror and I was burnt very badly by it. I parked my car at one of those big stations, the food court things, and went inside.

"Came back, drove home - someone had opened my car and taken my hand luggage."

Elizabeth added she keeps several significant items in her hand luggage, such as her laptop, charger, and make-up bag.

As for how the thieves managed to get into her car, Elizabeth believes she knows how they pulled it off.

"It's a horror, it's a real horror... Unfortunately people have transmitters and when you come out of your car and you click it shut they can pick up the signal of your transmitter and drive off with them," she explained. "Or they can open your car and take anything out. When we started Googling it there were only three cars that they couldn't transmit from..."