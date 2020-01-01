NEWS Kim Kardashian West marks sixth wedding anniversary with Instagram post Newsdesk Share with :





Kim Kardashian West has marked her sixth wedding anniversary by posting a sweet message on Instagram.



The 39-year-old reality TV star has taken to the photo-sharing platform to post some snaps of herself and husband Kanye West, saying they've got "forever to go" as a couple.



Kim - who married Kanye in Florence, Italy, in 2014 - wrote alongside her photos: "6 years down; forever to go

"Until the end (sic)"



Kris Jenner, Kim's mother, also hailed the special occasion on social media, wishing the high-profile couple a happy anniversary on her own Instagram account.



Alongside a series of throwback photos of the celebrity duo, Kris wrote: "Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!! [love heart emojis] @kimkardashian #KanyeWest (sic)"



Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed she draws confidence from Kanye's fashion choices.



The brunette beauty - who has North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 12 months, with Kanye - hailed the chart-topping rapper's fashion taste.



Reflecting on the red-carpet dramas she used to experience, Kim explained: "[He] got me a few really nice couture pieces so that I wouldn't stress out like that."



Kim wore a striking white gown to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party earlier this year, and she subsequently revealed that her eye-catching outfit was, in fact, a Christmas gift from her husband.



The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who was previously married to basketball player Kris Humphries and, before that, songwriter Damon Thomas - explained: "This was actually one of my Christmas presents from Kanye for Christmas this year. Alexander McQueen 2003, it's his shipwreck dress."