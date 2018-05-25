Priyanka Chopra marks second anniversary of first date with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the second anniversary of their first date on Monday by sharing a throwback of the selfie they took the following day.

The stars first hooked up at New York's Met Gala in May 2017, but it was a year before they finally got together as an item when Nick took the former Bollywood star to a performance of Beauty and the Beast - Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

That was 25 May 2018.

The following night, Nick and Priyanka checked out a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game and snapped their first selfie together.

Sharing that photo on Instagram on Monday, Chopra wrote: "Two years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas. Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights..."

Nick added: "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years."

The couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance and wed in December 2018.