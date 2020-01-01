NEWS David Ayer calls for release of his Suicide Squad cut Newsdesk Share with :





David Ayer has called for his director's cut of Suicide Squad to be released.



The filmmaker has been vocal about his disappointment over the final cut of the movie, which was released by Warner Bros. in 2016 and starred Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Jared Leto, and Viola Davis.



And after news broke last week that the "Snyder cut" of 2017 film Justice League - showing the original vision of director Zack Snyder - is to be released on streaming service HBO Max, Ayer has admitted he'd love the same opportunity with Suicide Squad.



In response to a question from a fan asking whether he'd consider showing his cut of the film on HBO Max, Ayer shared that making his version of the DC Comics movie would be "cathartic".



"My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It's exhausting getting your a*s kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment," he tweeted, suggesting his take on the movie was heavily edited in post-production. "The film I made has never been seen."



However, he went on to state that while he and the fans may want to see the "Ayer cut" of Suicide Squad, it's probably never going to see the light of day.



"It is simply not my call or my IP (intellectual property). I love WB (Warner Bros.) - it's always been my 'home studio'," he continued. "I fully respect and support the incredible path the DCU (DC Universe) is taking under their stewardship. My cut of Suicide Squad may always be just a rumour. And that's just fine."



Snyder was forced to walk away from directing Justice League following a family tragedy and the movie was completed by Joss Whedon. Fans have been calling for Snyder's cut of the film ever since the movie was slated by critics upon its 2017 release.



The Synder cut will be released on HBO Max in 2021.