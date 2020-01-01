Chris Evans almost quit acting due to panic attacks

Chris Evans considered quitting acting after on-set panic attacks made him question his career choice.

The 38-year-old actor opened up about his mental health struggles during a chat with Scott Feinberg on the latest episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.

Admitting he struggled with his films being given bad reviews and performing poorly at the box office, Chris explained: "There was a period of time where you start thinking, 'Man, I can't make a good movie. I don't know what it is. I wonder how many chances I'm gonna get at this.'"

When he started to film the movie Puncture back in 2010, Chris started to have panic attacks, and the scary instances made him question whether or not he'd picked the right career.

"It was the first time I started having mini panic attacks on set," he said. "I really started to think, 'I'm not sure if this (acting) is the right thing for me, I'm not sure if I'm feeling as healthy as I should be feeling'."

However, it was just after finishing shooting the movie that Chris landed the career-making role of Captain America in the Avengers franchise.