Amy Schumer worried about father's wellbeing during coronavirus pandemic

Amy Schumer's father is currently in an assisted living facility where 15 people have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with The New York Times, the I Feel Pretty actress opened up about how she's coping during the Covid-19 lockdown and admitted she's very anxious about her dad's health.

"I'm worried about my dad, who is in assisted living where 15 people have died. My mom is alone. It's upsetting," she said. "And my friends who are nurses, a lot of them had it. But my day-to-day is nice. It's nice to have a baby, because it gives you a routine, and he doesn't know what's going on."

Amy and her husband Chris Fischer are parents to 12-month-old son Gene.

And the comedy star admitted that becoming a parent has drastically changed her outlook on life.

"I don't want to be back on a set until I'm sure everything is safe," the 38-year-old insisted. "I'm not going to go to the Comedy Cellar for a year at least. It's the biggest risk. If I didn't have a baby, I might be a little more chill. You care if you die less if you don't. But now, I'm like, I better stay alive, I guess."