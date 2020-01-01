James Mangold defends killing off Wolverine

Director James Mangold has defended killing off Wolverine in his film Logan.

Hugh Jackman reprised his role as the embattled Marvel superhero for the last time in the 2017 action drama, which saw the ageing titular character sacrifice himself to save a group of young mutants.

At the time, fans were shocked that the much-loved character had been killed off, and now the filmmaker has explained his decision to end Wolverine's storyline, and revealed that he and Jackman discussed the controversial conclusion of the character at length.

"The process is a lot less of a committee than you'd think. It was really Hugh and I at first. It seemed logical, that if it were going to be his last film, that he's either going to ride off onto the horizon or die, that you need to have some kind of curtain on his story," Mangold told ComicBook.com, adding that he was determined the finally resolve the X-Men hero's legacy.

"The reason the choice was at our feet was because you needed the sense of closure. You needed some sense of an ending if you were going to end, if you were dealing with the legacy of Hugh's many performances and many films, and trying to set this part in some definitive way."

Jackman played Wolverine for almost 17 years before his final outing in 2017, and he previously insisted it was "time" for him to bid farewell to the character.

"It's just a matter of time. It's a bit like you're at the greatest party you've ever been at, you've been dancing for an hour and a half, and then you're just like, 'It's time, OK. If I stay any longer, it's gonna get ugly.' It's like, it's time," he said.

Jackman currently holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest career as a live-action superhero, with him inhabiting the role for 16 years and 228 days.