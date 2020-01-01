Tiger King star claims Netflix producers have 'hundreds of hours of unused footage'

John Reinke, right-hand-man to Tiger King star Joe Exotic, claims Netflix producers have "hundreds of hours of unused footage" from the filming of the show.

After debuting on the streaming service earlier this year, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness proved a hit with viewers during the Covid-19 lockdown, and became one of the most-viewed series in Netflix history.

Reflecting on the possibility of a second season of the show, Reinke teased: "There's so much more content that needs to be in there and I know Netflix have footage for two or three more episodes. The Network said they are going to be in touch with me about it...

"There's still a bunch of other footage out there. Joe had a bunch of directors through the zoo at various points and they took the footage with them," he added, reported Britain's Daily Mail newspaper. "They filmed everything and took what they had on video with them. That footage is also likely to surface at some point."

Tiger King follows the exploits of Joe Exotic, a prolific tiger breeder, who ran a popular zoo in Oklahoma and was sentenced to 22 years in jail for plotting to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin and other wildlife violations.

Numerous spin-off series are reportedly in the works, with Nicolas Cage tapped for an eight-part series revolving around the life of Joe Schreibvogel, an eccentric zookeeper in Oklahoma.

Another Tiger King series, starring Ghostbusters' Kate McKinnon, is also in development.

She'll portray a character based on Tiger King's Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, who Exotic reportedly attempted to have killed. McKinnon will also executive produce the scripted show.