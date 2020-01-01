Marc Maron mourns late girlfriend Lynn Shelton in heartfelt social media post

Marc Maron has shared a short but sweet tribute to his late girlfriend Lynn Shelton in a heartfelt social media post.

The couple had been dating for a year, and was living together when Lynn died earlier this month after collapsing at the end of a week-long illness unrelated to the coronavirus.

On Monday, the WTF with Marc Maron podcast host tweeted a selfie of himself and Shelton hiking amid some rainfall, and simply wrote, “I miss her."

Lynn most recently directed episodes of Reese Witherspoon's Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere as well as the actress's Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, and also helmed several episodes of Netflix show Glow, in which Marc starred.

Opening up on her death in a previously released statement, the 56-year-old said: "I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It’s devastating

“I am levelled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment. I needed you all to know. I don’t know some of you. Some I do. I’m just trying to let the people who were important to her know.”

He added: “She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist... Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together.

“I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss.”