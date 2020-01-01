NEWS Alison Roman quitting New York Times column after Chrissy Teigen controversy Newsdesk Share with :





Food writer Alison Roman is stepping down from her weekly gig as a New York Times columnist after attacking Chrissy Teigen in a controversial interview.



The blogger sparked a public spat with model and cookbook author Teigen earlier this month after criticising her kitchenware line at U.S. retailer Target and blasting her brand as a "content farm", while also taking aim at Japanese organising consultant Marie Kondo for starting her own line of products.



Teigen admitted she was "stung" by the comments because she was such a fan of Roman's, and although the writer subsequently apologised for her insensitive remarks, her column at the Times was placed "on temporary leave".



Now, Roman has announced she is moving on from the publication as she continues to reflect on the impact of her words.



"This was a huge shake-up for me both personally and professionally, and I'm still processing so much, but know that I'm working on it and thinking about it 24/7," she shared on Instagram on Tuesday. "The issues brought to light by this whole thing won't be fixed overnight, and the healing process for many will be long, but I'm committed to doing the work to make it better."



Instead, Roman explained she will be keeping fans up-to-date on recipes and recommendations in an email newsletter going forward.



Teigen has yet to comment on the news, which emerges days after the Lip Sync Battle co-host insisted she had forgiven the blogger for her remarks and was "not happy" with editors at the Times for putting the column on hold, declaring she was among those who were championing Roman's return.