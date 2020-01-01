NEWS Jimmy Fallon apologises for 20-year-old blackface skit Newsdesk Share with :





Jimmy Fallon has apologised for wearing blackface in a Saturday Night Live skit two decades ago.



Back in 2000, the comedian and late-night talk show host wore blackface to impersonate fellow Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Rock, with Fallon depicting him making a joke about crack cocaine.



Footage of the sketch resurfaced on Twitter on Monday and prompted trolls and critics alike to launch the #JimmyFallonIsOverParty hashtag and called for him to quit as host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



Fallon, who appeared on SNL between 1998 and 2004, responded to the backlash on Tuesday and issued a statement in which he admitted there was "no excuse" for his "unquestionably offensive" sketch.



"In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this," he wrote. "I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."



Rock has not yet responded to the resurfaced clip, but comedian Marlon Wayans took to Twitter to defend the host.

"This #jimmyfallonisoverparty is dumb as hell. @jimmyfallon is truly one of the nicest guys I've known in our industry," he tweeted. "Y'all stop digging up old s**t. Go find a new tree to p**s on. This one is clean."