Kevin Hart hid pain from hospital staff after car crash

Kevin Hart tried to hide his pain while recovering from spinal injuries following a car crash last year because he feared medics would stop him from taking his daily hospital walks.

The Ride Along star sustained three fractures in his spine after the driver of his classic car lost control of the vehicle on a canyon road and rolled down an embankment near Calabasas, California in September.

Speaking about his recovery, the funnyman has admitted he played down the severity of his pain to doctors and nurses.

"I lied in the hospital because I didn't want them to know that I was having pain, because I thought that they were gonna stop me from letting me continue to try my walks," he said during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "It was, like, day seven in the hospital, I had the walker, and it was slow walks but I was dragging...

"I was masking it... because I didn't want to stop trying."

Hart also admitted he burst into tears when he realised he was going to be OK.

"There was an option of me never seeing my wife and my kids again," he told Rogan, revealing he broke down during a hospital family reunion.

"It wasn't like a build-up cry," he explained. "It was pull up, get out, feet touch the ground, what the f**k just came over me, boo hoo. Like, what the f**k, what just happened."

The 40-year-old was released from hospital after 10 days and continued his recovery at a rehabilitation facility.

He shares daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with his ex-wife Torrei, and has a two-year-old son named Kenzo with his wife Eniko Parrish, who is currently pregnant with their second child.