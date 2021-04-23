Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho postponed by seven months

The release of Edgar Wright's upcoming film Last Night in Soho has been postponed by seven months.

The Baby Driver director's next outing, a psychological thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, and Matt Smith, was originally set to be released on 25 September 2020, but bosses at Universal Pictures, which own Focus Features, removed the movie from their schedule following the widespread closure of cinemas following the coronavirus pandemic.

Many fans wondered about the fate of Last Night in Soho when Universal executives rescheduled their movies and failed to give it a new release date, and Wright has now explained that the movie isn't finished yet because post-production was interrupted by the health crisis.

Announcing the new release date of 23 April 2021, the Hot Fuzz director wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: "Haunted by someone else's past, but we'll see you in the future... It's true, #LastNightInSoho is not quite finished yet due to Covid-19. But, I'm excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021."

Alongside the message, Wright shared a still of Taylor-Joy putting her arms on the shoulders of Smith in a '60s telephone booth.

According to IMDb, Last Night in Soho follows a young girl who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.

The project is set and was filmed in London's Soho district between May and August last year. Wright directed the film from a script he co-wrote with 1917 writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns. He is also producing the movie alongside Nira Park and Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.