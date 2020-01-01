Scott Derrickson set to direct Labyrinth sequel

Scott Derrickson is set to direct the sequel to the 1986 cult classic, Labyrinth.

The fantasy drama, helmed by Jim Henson, starred Jennifer Connelly as a teenage girl named Sarah who goes on a mission to rescue her baby brother after he was kidnapped by the Goblin King, as played by David Bowie.

The iconic movie featured an array of puppets created by the team at Jim Henson's Creature Shop, and a soundtrack co-written by Bowie and composer Trevor Jones.

And on Tuesday, it was announced that Derrickson will be helming the follow-up, with Jim's son Brian Henson serving as executive producer alongside the director and C. Robert Cargill.

Lisa Henson of The Jim Henson Company is onboard as producer, and Maggie Levin, who wrote and directed Into the Dark, will pen the script, according to editors at Variety.

The original has become a cult classic since its release in June 1986, with spin-off comic books, video games, and even a replica of the film's masquerade ball, which is held annually.

A release date for the Labyrinth sequel has not yet been confirmed.

The news comes after Derrickson exited his gig as director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in January following creative differences with Marvel bosses.

Sam Raimi is now helming the follow-up, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, and is slated for release in 2021.