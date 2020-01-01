NEWS Kathy Griffin faces backlash for suggesting President Trump should inject air Newsdesk Share with :





Kathy Griffin found herself at the centre of controversy once again on Tuesday after she suggested U.S. President Donald Trump should use a syringe full of air.



The American leader made a remark at an event in the White House for seniors suffering from diabetes, where he asked if he should be on "insulin". The comment came just weeks after Trump hit headlines worldwide for suggesting the injection of disinfectants as an effective treatment against the coronavirus.



Responding to Trump's latest gaffe, comedian Kathy took to Twitter to offer her own advice.



"Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. F**K TRUMP," Kathy wrote.



However, given that an injection of air into the bloodstream can potentially cause fatal air embolisms, many Twitter users were quick to note that Kathy's tweet could be seen as a "direct threat" to Trump, with some even tagging the Secret Service in their responses.



But the funnywoman remained unrepentant. As someone tweeted her a link of an article on The Washington Examiner, reading "@KathyGriffin advocates for someone to stab @realDonaldTrump with syringe full of air", she replied: "I SURE DID, F**KER. #TrumpLiedPeopleDied."



When contacted by the Examiner, a representative for Twitter told the publication that they would "look into" Kathy's tweets to determine whether or not she had violated their terms and conditions.



The 59-year-old comedian was previously investigated by the Secret Service for posing for a photoshoot in which she held up the severed head of a Trump effigy in 2017.