Lisa Kudrow promises Friends reunion special will be 'really fun'

Lisa Kudrow "can't wait" to reunite with her former Friends co-stars for the upcoming HBO Max special.



The actress will get together with Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer for the event, and in a recent interview, assured fans the new instalment will exceed expectations.



"I can't wait for it to happen," Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the beloved sitcom, told Entertainment Tonight. "The six of us haven't been in a room together in front of people in 25 years and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner... I can only imagine. It's gonna be fun. I mean, it'll be really fun."



The 56-year-old went on to share that it was when Friends began streaming that the cast started to consider reuniting.



"To be honest, I think when it moved to Netflix and it did so well on Netflix," she recalled. "That's why Mart and David (Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane) are so great... they knew what they were doing."



The reunion special was supposed to be available on HBO Max on 27 May - the launch date for the streaming service - but the coronavirus crisis shut down production and there have been conflicting reports about how much was completed.



According to WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt, the show is on track to air at the end of summer.