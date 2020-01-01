America's Got Talent bosses agree to improve reporting processes linked to diversity complaints

The bosses of hit U.S. show America's Got Talent have pledged to improve reporting processes behind the scenes thanks to Gabrielle Union's complaints about diversity off-camera.

NBC, Fremantle and Syco officials issued a joint statement about the results from an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the firing of the former judge, who departed the show after one season last year.

They concluded that "no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time", but it appears the actress' complaints about AGT's "toxic" culture have prompted a series of new rules governing the welfare of the show's stars, contestants and crew.

"While the investigation has demonstrated an overall culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved," the statement reads. "NBC, Fremantle and Syco share Ms. Union’s dedication to diversity and inclusion in the industry. We continue to remain committed to having an inclusive environment for everyone associated with the show, and to upholding AGT as one of the most diverse programs on television."

Union sat down with NBC bosses to discuss her departure and the events that led to it at the end of 2019.

She and fellow judge Julianne Hough have since been replaced by Sofia Vergara and the returning Heidi Klum for the new season, which launched on Tuesday