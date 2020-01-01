Cate Blanchett and Janelle Monae among Power of Women honourees

EntertainersCate Blanchett, Janelle Monae, and Patti LuPone are set to be celebrated alongside coronavirus frontline staff at Variety's Power of Women event.

The annual ceremony will be staged as a U.S. TV special next month due to the global pandemic, and in recognition of the tireless work performed by female doctors, nurses, teachers, researchers, and other essential workers, the focus will be on "Frontline Heroes".

Blanchett, Monae, and LuPone will also be feted for their professional achievements and philanthropy efforts as 2020 Power of Women recipients, although they will be helping to spotlight first responders during the one-hour event, which will additionally feature self-filmed tributes from previous honourees including Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Natalie Portman, Blake Lively, Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Garner, and pregnant Gigi Hadid.

Singer Andra Day will serve as the evening's musical performer, while U.S. newswoman Robin Roberts will be the host for Lifetime Presents Variety's Power of Women: Frontline Heroes.

The special will be broadcast on the Lifetime network at 10pm ET on 9 June, when it will also be livestreamed on Variety's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Variety/).

Viewers online will be encouraged to contribute directly to the United Nations Foundation/World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Fund during the show, with Facebook bosses agreeing to match up to $10 million (£8.2 million) in donations.