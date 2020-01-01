Justin Theroux accuses neighbour of violent threats

Justin Theroux's three-year war of words with his New York City neighbour has reached a new high - the actor and writer has accused Norman Resnicow of threatening his elderly wife with violence.

Justin has filed legal documents, obtained by TMZ, claiming his neighbour has violated a restraining order put in place as part of their ongoing litigation. Jennifer Aniston's ex alleges Resnicow is prohibited from harassing or intimidating potential witnesses in the case, including other residents of the building they call home.

Theroux claims he has heard Resnicow threatening his wife in recent weeks, and back in March, he locked his wife out of their home during a row. Justin recorded Resnicow's outbursts as he called the police.

Theroux called the cops again on 30 April and 3 May, after hearing his neighbour threaten to break his wife's teeth.

In his documents, the actor claims other residents of the exclusive Greenwich Village building have filed affidavits insisting Resnicow's outbursts can be traumatic.

He's asking the court to hold Resnicow in contempt and potentially impose a fine or imprisonment on him.

Theroux and his neighbour began their war of words in 2017 renovation work and over a contested roof deck.

A New York City judge ruled the actor is the rightful owner of the space last summer.

Resnicow, who lives below Theroux's apartment, was also accused of trespassing on Theroux's outdoor terrace, peeping in windows, harassing his construction workers, and threatening to cut off water and electricity to the deck.