John Boyega blasts racists in string of angry social media posts

John Boyega has urged racist fans to stop watching his films because he's sick of violence.

Appalled by the death of 46-year-old George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police officers on Monday night, the Star Wars actor took to social media on Wednesday to join protesters calling for the arrest of the fired cops.

"I really f**king hate racists," he wrote on Twitter, before posting a video on Instagram to make his point clear.

"It's very, very important at this time that we ignore ignorance, and we ignore people that come through and try to make these stations what they're not," the 28-year-old added. "A black man was just murdered in cold blood, in the streets, Stateside, again, while saying that he can't breathe.

"So I'll say it again: F**k you racist white people. I said what I said. And if you don't f**king like it, go suck a d**k. Seriously. If you're a fan of me and you support my work and you're racist and you're arguing with what I was saying, f**k off, you f**king d**kheads."

Boyega previously spoke out about racism when his Star Wars co-star Kelly Marie Tran, an Asian-American, was targeted by trolls online.

Floyd died after he was captured on video telling a police officer kneeling on his neck during an arrest that he couldn't breathe.