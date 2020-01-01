NEWS Ray J 'exhausted' by jokes about former relationship with Kim Kardashian Newsdesk Share with :





Ray J has urged the world to move on from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.



The 39-year-old singer dated the reality TV star between 2003 and 2006, and infamously co-starred in her Kim K Superstar sex tape.



But now he and Kim have both moved on - with Ray fathering two children with estranged wife Princess Love and the brunette beauty sharing four kids with her husband Kanye West - he's keen for people to stop making remarks about their former romance.



"I think we're all in a new space and so, you know, (I) just always think about my kids and think about my wife and think about my family first," he told Us Weekly. "So, you know, I don't take offence to any of that because the world will be the world, but it's definitely super, super, super old.



"I'm definitely exhausted from that life and that world and those subjects. But for me, you know, we always just, we're looking forward."



His comments come after Zachary Levi made a joke about his sex tape with Kim while hosting the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.



"And, of course, America's other sweetheart Ray J, from Love & Hip Hop, is here," the actor said in his opening monologue. "Although I'm sure some of you are more familiar with his work as a cameraman."



The camera then panned to Ray and Princess, who were together at the time, with the star's spouse smiling and flipping her middle fingers up at the screen.