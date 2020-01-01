Henry Cavill in talks to return as Superman - report

Henry Cavill is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Superman for an upcoming movie.

The 37-year-old made his debut as Clark Kent and his alter ago from the planet Krypton in 2013's critically-acclaimed Man of Steel, which focused on the origins of the iconic superhero.

He reprised his role for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, and again for the ensemble blockbuster Justice League in 2017, and sources have confirmed to Variety that Cavill is in talks to don the red cape once again for an upcoming DC Comics movie.

According to insiders, Cavill won't be shooting new footage for Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League, which is coming to HBO Max in 2021, but making a cameo appearance in one of the upcoming DC films, such as Aquaman 2, The Batman, and The Suicide Squad, although the latter has already completed principal photography.

Back in December, Cavill insisted he hadn't given up the role of Superman, as rumours swirled that he was being replaced.

"The cape is still in the closet," he told Men's Health magazine. "It's still mine. I'm not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I've not given up the role. There's a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into.

"I want to reflect the comic books. That's important to me. There's a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You'll see."

A representative for the actor and Warner Bros. have yet to comment on the report.