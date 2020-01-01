Khloe Kardashian insists her family are abiding by social distancing guidelines

Khloe Kardashian has fired back at criticism over her family's social distancing practices.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to defend herself and her family after being slammed by trolls for seemingly breaking social distancing guidelines by holding a gathering to celebrate the 37th birthday of her sister Kourtney's ex Scott Disick.

"(It) drives me wild when people act as if they know," she wrote in the comments of one of her posts.

Khloe's message came after she posted a picture of her two-year-old daughter True at the party, alongside the caption: "Stay safe! Stay smart! Reminder, to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum."

However, users soon began to claim the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wasn't following her own advice, prompting her to snap back: "We know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us."

"It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA (California)," she added, echoing Governor Gavin Newsom's advice from March.

In another comment, the Good American founder wrote to another critic: "Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know.

"Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess."