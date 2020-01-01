Tom Hanks donates plasma for coronavirus vaccine development

Tom Hanks has donated more plasma in order to help with the development of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The 63-year-old actor shared a snap of two bags of plasma on his Instagram page on Wednesday, writing alongside it: "Plasmatic on 3! 1,2,3 PLASMATIC! Hanx."

Tom and his wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to announce they had tested positive for Covid-19 while they were visiting Australia in early March.

And after successfully battling the virus and returning home to Los Angeles, the Forrest Gump star announced they'd both taken part in a medical study to determine if their antibodies would be useful for scientists working on developing a vaccine.

"We just found out that we do carry the antibodies," he later told National Public Radio's Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! podcast. "We have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine (sic)."