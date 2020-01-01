NEWS Scott Disick and Sofia Richie officially split Newsdesk Share with :





Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have officially called time on their relationship, according to reports.



It was claimed earlier this month that the reality TV star and the model, who started dating in September 2017, were taking a break from their romance.



But now it's been reported that the time apart has led to a split.



A source told Us Weekly that Scott and Sofia have ended their courtship, after initially sparking rumours of trouble in paradise when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality celebrated his 37th birthday with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and their three children in Utah - with Sofia, 21, nowhere to be seen.



Representatives have not yet addressed the split reports.



The speculation comes after Scott checked into a treatment centre in Colorado earlier this month, but cut his time there short after pictures were leaked of him on the premises.



His lawyer Marty Singer confirmed at the time that the father-of-three hadn't entered rehab for drink or drug addiction issues, which he has sought help for before, but instead was having a difficult time coping during the coronavirus lockdown.