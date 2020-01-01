James Mangold plans to take Indiana Jones franchise 'someplace new'

James Mangold is determined to take the Indiana Jones franchise "someplace new".

The Logan filmmaker was rumoured to be helming the fifth instalment in the action-adventure franchise, starring Harrison Ford, in February and it was confirmed by producer Frank Marshall earlier this week.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Mangold was asked about how he will approach the new Indiana Jones movie, and while he initially replied that he "can't comment", he went on to explain that he will approach the franchise the same way he does with all his other projects and keep the core values intact while pushing it into new territory.

"I think the most important thing is, in an age when franchises have become a commodity, that serving the same thing again. At least for me, in the dances I've had with any franchises, serving the same thing again, the same way, usually just produces a longing for the first time you ate it," he stated. "Meaning, it makes an audience wish that they just had the first one over again. So, you have to push something to someplace new, while also remembering the core reasons why everyone was gathered."

He cited his 2017 film Logan, which was the final outing for Hugh Jackman's X-Men character Wolverine, as an example of him "dealing in a world of a very pressured franchise" and given fans something different.

Earlier this week, Marshall told Collider why Mangold was the perfect director to take over from Steven Spielberg, who helmed all four previous Indiana Jones films.

"His love of the franchise. He's a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. It was all of the right pieces coming together, at the right time," the producer said. "Steven is staying on as a producer, so we've got the best of everything."

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to hit cinemas in July 2022.