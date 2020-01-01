Paul Rudd still feels like an 'imposter' in Hollywood

Paul Rudd sometimes feels like he's an "imposter" in the acting industry and not as talented as his co-stars.

The actor made his movie debut in 1995 teen classic Clueless, and throughout his 25-year career, he has starred in films such as Romeo + Juliet, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Role Models, Ant-Man, and the most recent Avengers instalments.

Despite having a long and successful career, Rudd has admitted he still feels like he's not as good as his colleagues.

"I still have that feeling - 'I'm an imposter, I'm not as good as the people I'm working with,' or I feel I just don't have it," he confessed to British actor Abubakar Salim as part of the BAFTA Breakthrough mentoring scheme, according to Yahoo!

However, Rudd explained that he feels more comfortable if he has written or produced the project, or if he is working with actors he's collaborated with before.

"I feel like with that stuff it gets a little easier; if I've worked on the script it's a little easier because I know it more and I've worked on it from the ground up so I think maybe I feel a little bit more comfortable," the 51-year-old continued. "I've also been lucky too to work with some of the same people and, if I work with people I've worked with more than once and we are all on the same page, those experiences I think I probably feel a little less stressed."

The Captain America: Civil War star will next be seen in cinemas in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The feature was originally meant to be released in July but will now come out in March 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.