Ramy Youssef claims Lindsay Lohan ghosted him after agreeing to appear on TV show

Ramy Youssef has revealed Lindsay Lohan was set to open up about her journey to Islam on his hit Hulu series Ramy – until she stopped taking his calls.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 29-year-old shared how he wanted the Mean Girls actress to appear in a scene about Muslims that most people don't realise practice the faith, alongside former pornographic actress Mia Khalifa.

However, when it came time for her to arrive on set, Lindsay, who has spoken openly in the past about her commitment to the faith, apparently never showed up.

"We had an idea that it wasn't just (Mia), but we were interested in this idea of people that you don't really think are Muslim," Youssef explained. "We actually cast Lindsay Lohan, because Lindsay had this whole thing about converting to Islam.

"So, we had cast Lindsay and I talked to her and she was down, and then, you know, like Lindsay does, we just kind of stopped hearing from her.”

The star added: "I was trying to get ahold of her and she was on the call sheet, and I guess she couldn't make it. I don't know, I never heard from her.

"You can't try and put Lindsay in a box, that's what I know. Lindsay is going to be Lindsay," he added.

However, Youssef didn't seem to hold any ill will towards Lohan, and said he'd be happy to have her make an appearance in the third season.

"She is one of my favourite Muslims," Ramy joked.