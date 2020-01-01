Anna Kendrick doesn't believe in soulmates "in any traditional sense".

The 34-year-old actress is currently promoting her new HBO Max series Love Life, and told Emmy magazine she's not keen on the idea of soulmates, as it suggests there's only one person for everyone.

“I don’t believe in soulmates in any traditional sense for sure,” Anna shared. “Like, that word is kind of synonymous with ‘the one.’ There’s many ‘the ones’ and if we’re lucky we spend a long time with someone.”

She continued: “I wonder if there are non-romantic soulmates. I mean, I would say that there’s evidence that it’s more likely that a soulmate is non-romantic. The best and longest relationships in my life are certainly friendships.”

Anna was in a relationship with English director Edgar Wright from 2009 to March 2013, and began dating another Brit, cinematographer Ben Richardson, in February 2014.

Love Life centres on the star's character Darby, a woman who falls in and out of love and meets people who change her life along the way. The show is available to watch now.