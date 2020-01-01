Victoria's Secret model Romee Strijd pregnant

Dutch model Romee Strijd is pregnant two years after she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome and told she'd struggle to conceive.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel announced the happy news via Instagram, uploading a photo of her partner Laurens van Leeuwen cradling her baby bump.

"WE’RE HAVING A BABY!" she wrote, revealing all about her battle to become a mum.

"2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way...," she added. "I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos... Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode... which means my body was under constant stress...

"I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed. I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since im (sic) such a family person).

"I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE (sic)."

Offering up advice to other women dreaming of becoming mums, she added: "believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you to much (sic)."