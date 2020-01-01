NEWS Harvey Weinstein accused of raping four more women in new lawsuit Newsdesk Share with :





Harvey Weinstein has been accused of raping four more women in a new lawsuit.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, legal documents were filed in New York on Thursday, detailing claims from four women who allege the convicted sex offender sexually assaulted them between 1984 and 2013.



One of the women, who was 17 years old at the time of her alleged attack, claims Weinstein raped her in 1994, when she visited his hotel room for a meeting about her dream of breaking into the entertainment industry. When she entered the room, the woman, now 43, claims Weinstein was already naked and told her that she had to "sexually gratify him" if she wanted him to get her a job. While she declined, the woman alleges Weinstein "forced her to remove her clothes" and raped her. She also claims that following the alleged attack, Weinstein forced her to give him her driving licence, and told her that if she told anyone about what had happened, he'd stop her ever getting a job in Hollywood again, as well as having "his associates track her down and physically harm her and her family".



A second woman claims Weinstein raped her in 1984, when she was 34. As she accompanied a friend of hers to a meeting with the producer during the Cannes Film Festival, Weinstein allegedly led her back to his hotel suite, "pinned her against the suite's front door", and sexually assaulted her. She again alleges that Weinstein threatened her and told her to keep quiet about the alleged assault.



A third woman has accused Weinstein of raping her in 2008, after she showed up to a "business" meeting with the producer at his Soho apartment, while a fourth claims Weinstein raped her in 2013, after she met him at the Venice Film Festival.



Weinstein's brother Bob, Miramax and Disney are also named in the lawsuit, which claims they "knew or reasonably should have known that Harvey Weinstein had a propensity to engage in sexual misconduct and would use his position and power to lure Plaintiffs and other similarly situated aspiring female actresses to his apartments, hotel rooms, offices, etc. under the guise of discussing business opportunities to sexually harass, batter, assault, falsely imprison and rape them."



Weinstein is currently in isolated custody at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York, after being sentenced to 23 years in prison following his guilty verdict on sexual assault and rape charges in February.



His legal team has yet to respond to the latest lawsuit.