Pamela Anderson denies marriage to Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson has insisted she didn't get married to Hollywood producer Jon Peters.

The 52-year-old actress reportedly tied the knot with the movie boss in a private ceremony in Malibu, California on 20 January and she announced their separation at the start of February, although it was subsequently suggested that they were never legally married.

In a new profile for The New York Times, the Baywatch star insisted there was no wedding or marriage.

"I wasn't married... I think I'm an easy target. And I think people just live in fear. I don't know what all that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it," she said. "It was just kind of a little moment, a moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It's like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre."

The mother-of-two went on to reveal that the relationship was merely a quick fling after she met Peters, 74, following a trip to India.

"It was like this little whirlwind thing, and it was over really quick, and it was nothing. Nothing physical. It's just a friendship... No hearts were broken. I don't know what his intentions were. And it's almost like I don't even want to think about it too much because it'd be probably too hurtful," she stated.

While she's no longer in touch with Peters, she confessed the drama hasn't put her off getting married again.

"Just one more time, please, God. One more time only," Anderson pleaded.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she told the host she didn't know what he was talking about when he brought up the short-lived union.

She has previously been married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock as well as poker player Rick Salomon twice.