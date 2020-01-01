Eli Roth excited to reunite with Cate Blanchett on Borderlands

Eli Roth is excited to be reuniting with the "amazing" Cate Blanchett for his big-screen adaptation of the video game Borderlands.

The Oscar-winning Australian actress has officially closed a deal to star in the upcoming action-adventure movie, after entering talks with bosses at Lionsgate earlier this month.

And Roth, who is helming the project, couldn't be happier to team up once more with Blanchett, after the pair previously collaborated on 2018's The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

"I'm so lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in Borderlands. We had the most incredible collaboration together on The House With a Clock in Its Walls, and I believe there's nothing she can't do," the 48-year-old filmmaker said in a statement, according to Variety. "From drama to comedy and now action, Cate makes every scene sing.

"Working with her is truly a director's dream come true, and I feel so fortunate that I get to do it again on an even bigger scale. Everyone brings their A-game to work with Cate, and I know together we're going to create another iconic character in her already storied career."

Blanchett will portray Lilith, a member of a group of women called Sirens who have significant magical powers. Lilith made her debut in the first Borderlands video game, which was released in 2009.

The movie will be produced by Avi and Ari Arad, alongside Erik Feig, with Emmy-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin penning the screenplay, according to Variety.

Randy Pitchford, who is executive producer of the Borderlands video game franchise, will executive produce the film with Strauss Zelnick.