NASA officials determined to make Tom Cruise space movie happen

Officials at NASA are doing everything they can to ensure Tom Cruise's new space movie will happen.



News broke earlier this month that the Hollywood movie star would be heading into new intergalactic heights by teaming up with Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX and experts at NASA to become the first person to shoot a movie aboard the International Space Station (ISS).



According to editors at Deadline, Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman is helming the as-yet-untitled project, and while plot details are firmly under wraps, NASA administrator James Bridenstine is adamant his team is working hard to get the project underway.



"People ask me about Tom Cruise all the time now," he said at the delayed SpaceX rocket launch in Florida on Wednesday. "The answer is yes, we would love for Tom Cruise to fly to the International Space Station and make a movie. I'm all for that.



"We're going to do what we can to make that happen," Bridenstine added, noting that he was inspired to become a Navy pilot after watching Cruise in the 1986 classic, Top Gun.



"There was a day when I was in elementary school and I saw Top Gun. From that day, I knew I was going to be a Navy pilot. It's just the way it was. If we can get Tom Cruise to inspire an elementary kid to join the Navy and be a pilot, why can't we get Tom Cruise to inspire the next Elon Musk?" he asked. "It's all about the next generation."



In addition to directing, Liman is also writing the first draft of the screenplay and will produce alongside Cruise.