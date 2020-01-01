Cole Sprouse staying with K.J. Apa following Lili Reinhart split

Cole Sprouse has been self-isolating with Riverdale co-star K.J. Apa following his split from Lili Reinhart, according to his brother Dylan.

The actor's twin brother Dylan told Entertainment Tonight the star moved in with his friend "in the very beginning of quarantine", as he opened up on how he's coping following the break-up.

"I mean, he’s living," the Dismissed star said. "Him and K.J. in the very beginning of quarantine ended up staying together at KJ's place in Los Angeles. So, they’re isolating together, which is very cute."

Dylan added: "I've heard a lot of cute stories. I heard they're just lifting weights and eating cheese... I think that's what they do... (Cole's) good. He's getting healthy, he’s relaxing, and I talk to him every day. We still FaceTime every day, for every year of my life."

Being apart hasn't eased the natural sibling rivalry, however, as Dylan revealed he and his brother are working on growing out their moustaches in what they're calling a "violent facial hair competition".

"After this, anyone who is watching this, please just google 'Cole Sprouse’s moustache', all right? And do a side-by-side. Then you be the judge," he joked. "I mean, take that on its own merit, but he looks like a guy who ties people to train tracks, right? He needs a top hat and a monocle, OK? I look like a paladin warrior who upholds the law."

It was reported earlier this month that Cole and Lili had called it quits after nearly three years of dating. Neither has confirmed the news.