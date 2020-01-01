Paul Feig to direct The School for Good and Evil movie adaptation

Paul Feig has been tapped to direct the movie adaptation of young adult novel The School for Good and Evil.

The director has signed on to helm the Netflix movie, which is based on Soman Chainani's 2013 novel of the same name, the first instalment in a seven-part book series.

"I'm truly excited to bring this amazing, touching, funny and empowering world that Soman created in his wonderful books to life. I feel like a frog that just turned into a prince," Feig said in a statement.

In the book series, the School for Good and Evil is where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. It follows Sophie, who knows she'll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White, while her best friend Agatha seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. However, the girls soon find their fortunes reversed - Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil and Agatha into the School for Good.

The Last Christmas filmmaker will direct from a script written by David Magee and Laura Solon, and he'll also produce the project alongside the author, as well as Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, and Laura Fischer, among others.

"To have one of your favourite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honour and a dream. Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone - a perfect fit for the twists and turns of The School of Good and Evil. I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic," the author added.

The seventh and final book in the series, The School of Good and Evil: One True King, will be released on 2 June.