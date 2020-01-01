NEWS Tyra Banks 'cringes' watching controversial America's Next Top Model episodes Newsdesk Share with :





Tyra Banks struggles to watch old episodes of America's Next Top Model after receiving backlash over a number of controversial moments.



Historic clips from the show have been resurfacing online, as fans have looked back at some of the more cringeworthy moments from the TV talent contest's history.



Viewers have taken to social media to vent their frustrations at particular moments, including the host telling Cycle 6 winner Dani Evans that she'd never be a successful model because of the gap in her teeth, and a "biracial themed" photoshoot, where contestants had their skin darkened.



Tyra, who recently accepted the criticism on social media, discussed the controversy with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "Yes, I apologised for it. Because we put it out and even me just watching it after, I was like, 'Oh, this ain't right'.



"We felt like our skin is beautiful, let's paint the world our colour. And then when we saw it, we were like, 'Oh no, this excuses other people to do this in a negative way... We realised that, and I went on my talk show and did an entire segment on what we did. What we did was wrong, and we apologised for it."



Referring to the clip where she calls out Evans, Banks admitted that when she looks back at that episode, "I cringe".

"And I cringe through the eyes of today," she added.



Addressing the criticism on Twitter earlier this month, Tyra wrote to her followers: "Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs."